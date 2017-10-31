Sudan: Trade State Minister Meets S. Sudan's Minister of Finance and Planning

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Trade, al- Saddig Mohmed Ali Hassbul- Rasoul, met in his office the Minister of Finance and Planning of the state of South Sudan, Stephen Dio, in preparation for the visit of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit on next Wednesday.

The minister noted that the visit comes in framework of deliberations between the two ministries on the economic issues especially that concern the trade, indicating that number of the Sudanese commodities are being prepared for trade exchange in the coming stage between the two countries, where they would be directly and formally dealt with through three specific ports agreed upon in the previous period.

The Trade State Minister has provided review on the ongoing arrangements in the Sudan including the decision for continuation of borders trade between the Sudan and the neighboring countries that includes the state of South Sudan, pointing that this decision needs arrangements between the trade ministries in the two countries.

The minister has asserted necessity to arrange the goods that can be allowed to cross through the border trade, and the commodities subject to international trade between the two countries, noting that all these issues will be presented in the next round of talks between the two countries.