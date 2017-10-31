Sudan: Chief Justice Meets Djibouti Federal Minister

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, Prof. Hayider Ahmed Dafulla, met Monday, at his office, with Hamdou Mohamed Aramees, the Federal Minister of the Republic of Djibouti, in the presence of the State Minister of the Federal Governance, Abu al-Gassim Imam.

The Chief Justice has reviewed during the meeting the Sudan's judicial system and its independence from the executive and legislative authorities, pointing to the judicial system in both the center and the states levels.

The Djibouti visiting minister has expressed desire for the judicial cooperation between the two countries, to benefit from the Sudan's experiences in the judicial work, and to promote the legal and judicial knowledge via the exchange of expertise between the Sudan and Djibouti for the shortening of the judicial shadow.