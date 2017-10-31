30 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan, S. Sudan Borders Commission Discusses Preparing Joint Report

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Presidency of the Republic, Dr. al-Rasheed Haroun, the head of the Sudan's side in the Joint Borders Commission, met with Information Minister of the State of South Sudan, Michael McCoy the head of the side of South Sudan in the commission.

The meeting has tackled arrangements for the commission's meetings, and the Joint Demarcation Committee for the preparation of the joint report between the two sides to be submitted to the heads of the two countries during the upcoming summit.

The two sides reiterated their firm desire to complete the work of the commission and the Joint committee.

