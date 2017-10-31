Sudan: Al-Bashir Gives Directive for Establishing E-Media Department At Ministry of Information

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has given directive to set up a department for electronic media at Ministry of Information and linking states by the national mass media through overall media coverage.

This came when the President of the Republic met Monday in the Republican Palace, Minister of State for Information, Yassir Yousif who said in press statements that he briefed the President on overall performance of the Ministry of Information and outcomes of tour conducted by media delegations to various states of Sudan with view to link the states with national mass media.

The Minister of State added that the President of the Republic reaffirmed necessity of continuation of the delegations tour to the states to prepare for the coming stage and focusing on covering all parts of the country by national transmission.

He unveiled that a number of FM Stations would be distributed to the states.

The Minister of State pointed out that the meeting centered on electronic media and doubling efforts to implement the President's electoral program.