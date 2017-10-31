30 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Meets His Counterpart

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, Monday received in his office the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan, Babak Valentino, who is visiting Khartoum in the context of the preparations for the visit of South Sudan President, Salva Kiir, to Khartoum in the current week.

The meeting has deliberated about the horizons of cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan in different fields.

The two sides have underscored the importance of implementation of the cooperation agreements which were signed between the two countries in the year 2012 and agreed on reactivation of the joint political consultation committee between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

Ambassador Abdul-Ghani has renewed Sudan commitment to the training of diplomats from South Sudan.

The two sides agreed during the meeting on the signing of a memo of understanding between the Training and Diplomatic Decision Support Center and its counterpart in South Sudan.

