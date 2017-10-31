Sudan: Khartoum and Juba Ready to Build Stable Relations - Ministers for Defense

Khartoum — The Sudanese Minister for Defense and his South Sudanese Counterpart on Monday said they are looking forwards to building a stable and strong relations based on joint interests and to achieve permanent and lasting peace and stability for the two peoples.

The Defense Minister for the Sudan, Lt Gen Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibin Aouf, held a round of talks with his South Sudanese counterpart, Gen Kual Maniang Deng, in preparations for the coming visit of the South Sudan President Gen Salva Kiir Mayadrit, set to take place on Wednesday.

Gen Ibin Aouf said their talks focused on how to take practical steps in the implementation of the agreements signed by the two countries-2013. He said the two sides also reached accords on how to revitalize the joint committees that are entrusted to implement these agreements.

Gen Aouf said the talks have also underlined the keenness of the armed forces in the two countries to place the relationship between the two countries in their right context and to open the doors wide for creating an integrational relations that reflect positively on the people along the joint borders between Sudan and South Sudan.

The South Sudan Minister, Deng, said the coming visit of President Salva Kiir to the Sudan comes at the invitation of President Omar Bashir, expressing hope that the visit would reach positive results to boost the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said the visit seeks to promote bilateral relations and to work for the implementation of the agreements signed by the two countries and to achieve stability and security, particularly in the borderline areas and the demilitarized zones.

He said some good understandings have been reached and a progress achieve d in a number of issues of concern to the two nations and to the Ministries of defense in the two countries.