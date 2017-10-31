Sudan: Deputy Assistant of U.S. Secretary of State Discusses With Private Sector Cooperation in Stage of Post-Lifting of Sanctions

Khartoum — The joint meeting between the visiting delegation of the US Secretary of State headed by the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary, Sandra Oudkirk, and the representatives of the businesses sector of the Sudanese private sector discussed the economic and trade cooperation between the Sudan and the United States of America after the lifting of the sanctions, and the necessity of communication and cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary said in a press statement after the meeting that the visit of the delegation to Khartoum aims to hold talks with the Sudanese side at the official government level, and the Sudanese private sector to see the views of the progress of relations in the economic and commercial aspects for the period of post-lifting of sanctions, pointing out that the discussion session with the Sudanese private sector aims to know its needs and the obstacles it is facing in dealing with the US private sector.

Oudkirk noted to the important role of the private sector in the economic relations in the coming stage, stressing the US private sector desire to open cooperation channels with the Sudan, and to explore the opportunities via the Sudanese private sector, "we hope for cooperation between the private sectors in the two countries in order to make change in the fields of economic development" she added.

The Secretary General of the Sudanese Businessmen Union, Bakri Yousif Omer, noted in a press statement to SUNA, that the meeting which has included the US Chargé d'Affaires, the Chairman of the Banks Union, the representatives of the business sectors of the Union and the banks directors, comes within the framework of the visit of the US delegation to the country to discuss the views of cooperation in post lifting of economic sanctions, the views of the Sudan's private sector on some issues, and it is questions on the next phase.

He noted that the Union has presented its vision for the coming phase, its efforts to prepare the private sector and the requirements, and arrangements made in this regard.

Pointing to number of contacts made with the American Chamber of Commerce, the organization of a workshop to promote the business performance, the governance, transparency, and the reduction of corruption, referring to the problem of the financial transfers with the US that did not flow with required speed.

The Secretary-General of the Union of the Sudanese Businessmen, said that the Deputy Assistant of the US Secretary of State has made it clear that it will conduct a number of arrangements and contacts with the US institutions, the Federal Reserve Bank, the Office of Foreign Assets Control OFAC to ensure greater flow of the bank transfers.

He noted to her underlining the necessity that the Sudanese private sector would exploit the opportunity of lifting the US sanctions, adding that the meeting has also discussed number of obstacles encountering the trade, agriculture, industry, the medicines and other sectors in cooperation with the US, and the requirements for implementation of the businesses in these sectors, besides her call for continuing communications with US companies to acknowledge the investment opportunities in the Sudan, the participation in exhibitions, forums and the communication with the US Embassy in Khartoum in this regard.

The chairman of the bank's union, Masa'ad Mohamed Ahmed, has asserted the banks readiness to cope up with the developments in the coming phase, the commitment to all the international standards, besides the focus on the banking transactions in order to resume normal cooperation with the US.