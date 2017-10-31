Photo: Supplied

SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane, right, and Chief Officer Jonas Makwakwa, centre, with his girlfriend, Kelly-Ann Elskie (file photo).

analysis

There was nothing to see here - not when SARS head Tom Moyane attempted to smother a damning report by the Financial Intelligence Centre flagging mysterious payments to Chief Officer Jonas Makwakwa. Not even when Makwakwa and his girlfriend, Kelly-Ann Elskie, had made "suspicious and unusual" cash deposits of about R1.3-million into their personal bank accounts between 2010 and 2016. The fact that they stuffed ATMs with money and that some of it appears to have to emanated from the Department of Water and Sanitation also doesn't seem weird. Come to think of it, nothing seems weird any more. By PAULI VAN WYK for SCORPIO.

Just after 16:00 on Monday 30 October, the South African Revenue Service sent out a press statement headed, "Jonas Makwakwa to return to SARS".

Makwakwa is a chartered accountant and spent 19 years working his way up to the executive of SARS. He was seen as a rising star and under SARS boss Tom Moyane became a powerful man at the tax office. At the time of his suspension in 2016, he was SARS' Chief Officer for Business and Individual Tax and had oversight over SARS' Large Business Centre. In many respects, Makwakwa was seen...