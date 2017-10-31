Kenya: DP Ruto Taken to Task Over 'Organised Militia' Remark

Deputy President William Ruto has come under sharp attack from a section of Kenyans for claiming that Nasa leader Raila Odinga had used organised militia to block voting in four counties.

Mr Ruto made the sensational claims on live TV on both CNN and Al Jazeera.

"He (Raila) organised a militia and directed them to stop Kenyans from accessing polling stations. They also stopped electoral commission officials from not only accessing the polling stations, but also ferrying voting materials. He, in short, prevented citizens from voting," said Mr Ruto told Al Jazeera on Sunday.

He added: "Of course he wants to peddle a narrative that suits his political narrative. There is a percentage of voters that was denied a chance to vote. I challenge our opponent to remove the organised militia blocking the delivery of voting material and we will know for sure if those affected want to vote or not."

But some Kenyans argue that the claims might scare away tourists and investors.

What message was DP Ruto passing to foreign investors when he misrepresented demonstrators as militia? How do we gain from such distortions?

- M Onduko (@monduko) October 29, 2017

Jubilee led by DP Ruto is busy tainting the Kenyan image on international media branding demonstrators as militia, scaring foreign investors

- M Onduko (@monduko) October 30, 2017

Others felt that it is the government that has terrorized residents in Homabay, Siaya, Migori and Kisumu counties.

Silas Jakakimba tweeted: "You kill our brothers, Murder our babies, Maim our mothers. Terrorize our folks & brand us -SURVIVERS, as militia. We shall REVISIT."

Robert Alai added: "Cambridge Analytica's rhetoric has been testing the limits. Now it is at the "MILITIA" level. What is this?"

Francis Ndirangu also weighed in: "DP Ruto" must apologize for calling 13 million Kenyans militia."

Edwin Kiama said: "Ruto just finished interview with Al Jazeera & concluded all of you who didn't vote were prevented by Odinga organized militia... "

Kinyua Abala said: "The fact that i support @RailaOdinga does not mean i am Militia. I believe in a better Country that Raila is preaching. #ImNotMilitia"

Here are a few other voices:

DP Ruto is nw scaring tourists n investors through CNN n Aljazeera later whn ths channels wl b mkng hdlines'KENYA: THE HOTBED OF MILITIA'!!!

- CAPTAINTEKNICS inc. (@CaptainTeknics) October 29, 2017

The word MILITIA is so big and heavy to be thrown around like a tennis ball the way someone is doing #ImNotMilitia

- Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) October 30, 2017

DP Ruto calling 13million Kenyans militia is just a free ticket for him not to be the President come 2022 it's a fact he'll have to face

- Eddy Dirtcurse (@eddydirtcurse) October 29, 2017