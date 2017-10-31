Zimbabwe: Kwese TV Launches New Family Bouquet

KWESE TV has added a new entertainment bouquet, increasing the satellite broadcaster's subscriber options.

Owned by Econet Media, the company already has over 65+ channels including sports, entertainment, current affairs, news and kids programming shown on Kwesé Prime, Kwesé Inc., Kwesé Know, Kwesé Stories, Kwesé Movies 1, 2 and 3, Kwesé Kids and others.

According to the statement Monday, the new bouquet - Kwese Family - will see subscribers being treated to family shows including Annie, Ali, House of Payne, Match Game, Family Feud, Thicker than water, The Nanny and Jikulumessu amongst other amazing shows and movies

The Pan-African satellite company, announcing the new bouquet, said the product is designed to soothe, inspire and educate the family.

"The channel is curated to uphold the company's commitment to building a comprehensive offering that makes family time that much more exciting. The channel offers an alternative viewing option to the rest of the Kwesé programming with a PG rating averaging at 13," said the company on Monday.

"It provides general entertainment for the entire family and subscribers can expect to see drama, soaps, telenovelas, reality shows, lifestyle programming, movies and game shows."

The company recently launched in Zambia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Lesotho, Botswana and Swaziland.

"We are constantly working to improve and diversify our offering as we grow our footprint both in the continent and the Pay TV industry", said Joseph Hundah, President and CEO Econet Media (Kwesé).

"Providing a wholesome content offering that caters to the entire family is something we are proud of. We aim to bring families together and what better way to achieve this than through pure entertainment for everyone."

Kwesé allows subscribers to either buy three, seven or 30-day subscriptions. Subscribers can connect the TV on up to five devices including mobile phones.