31 October 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Boxer Shihepo Denied Bail After Fatal Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Selma Ikela

Windhoek — The mystery surrounding a road accident that killed two people between Windhoek and Okahandja on Saturday night was finally cracked with the arrest of prominent local boxer Wilberforce Shihepo.

The former WBO Africa middleweight champion, 34, appeared in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court yesterday on five charges, including culpable homicide, following the fatal accident.

The accident happed around 20h20, about 30 km south of Okahandja, instantly killing the driver of a Toyota sedan Likius Petrus, 54, and six-year-old Toivo Linda Teopoline Nghipuyoonda.

Shihepo, affectionately called 'Black Mamba' in boxing circles, was allegedly driving an unregistered metallic grey Jaguar and fled the accident scene, resulting in a concerted police manhunt.

The boxer handed himself over to the Okahandja police yesterday morning and appeared in court later in the day.

Shihepo was denied bail and is remanded in custody. His next court appearance is on November 27, 2017.

The police said Shihepo's Jaguar collided with the Toyota sedan from behind, causing a severe impact, which resulted in the death of the occupants in the sedan.

Shihepo faces five charges, namely culpable homicide, failure to ascertain the nature and extent of injuries sustained by a person after an accident, failure to render assistance to injured person(s) after an accident, failure to ascertain the extent of damage after an accident and operating an unroadworthy vehicle.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi stated that Shihepo is not a police officer, as was widely speculated. "We would like to clarify the allegations on social media claiming that the suspect is a police officer. This is devoid of any truth and thus tarnishing our image."

Namibia

Hanse-Himarwa Defends Sex Education Plan

The Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa has defended the mooted Comprehensive Sexual Education… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.