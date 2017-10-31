Photo: New Zimbabwe

Independent legislator Temba Mliswa (file photo).

Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has vowed to take chiefs' president Fortune Charumbira to court for aiding Zanu PF's election campaign by urging traditional leaders to mobilise voters for the ruling party.

Mliswa described Chief Charumbira's remarks as unconstitutional.

The chiefs' president made the call at a conference in Bulawayo were the traditional leaders were also promisedbrand new vehicles by the government.

"Binga has been a problem but now that you have been given cars, you should go out there and ensure Zanu PF's electoral victory in that area in the forthcoming elections," said Charumbira.

"We will support candidates that Zanu PF will present to us. We will stand up with our wives and vote for (President Robert) Mugabe.

"In 2013, we indicated that we wanted cars, they did not come but we campaigned and won while using bicycles.

"Now that we have been given cars, winning is guaranteed. We will use cars for campaigns and we shall work hard."

Mliswa - a former Zanu PF provincial leader - vowed to take Charumbira to court, arguing that traditional leaders are supposed to be apolitical.

"We will meet him in court. He is a serious threat to credible elections. Getting excited over a car! Shame on him!" said Mliswa on Twitter.

Section 281 of the country's constitution provides for principles which must be observed by the traditional leaders. Subsection two of the same chapter requires that chiefs should not be members of any political party or participate in partisan politics or violate fundamental rights and freedoms of any person.

Opposition parties have long condemned President Mugabe for abusing traditional leaders in his bid to retain power.

At the Bulawayo conference, the chiefs were promised new all-terrain vehicles in a gesture criticised as an election campaign gimmick by Mugabe's opponents.

Zimbabwe holds fresh elections next year with the veteran Zanu PF leader seeking to add to his 37 years in power.