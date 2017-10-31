A local businessman has appeared in court charged with swindling Harare Central Hospital of more than US$63,000.

Stansfield Dhokwani, 46, the director of a company called Floralspitch Investments, appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande last week facing fraud charges.

He was released on $500 bail with strict reporting conditions.

According to the State, sometime in 2008, a company called Laryscope Pvt Ltd was awarded tender by the Ministry of Health to supply medical materials to Harare Central Hospital.

Court heard that in October 2010, the hospital ordered pharmaceutical products worth $8 400 from the company which the company delivered in February 2011.

However, on March 3 of the same year, Dhokwani in connivance with accomplices still at large, hatched a plan to fleece the hospital.

They forged a letter purportedly from Laryscope Pvt Ltd advising the hospital to transfer payments for goods delivered to bank accounts belonging to Dhokwani's company, Floralspitch Investments.

Prosecutors said, acting on the misrepresentation, the hospital duly transferred the money into the said accounts.

Dhokwani repeated the scam eleven times, in each instance converting the money to personal use.

The fraud came to light when Laryscope Pvt Ltd made a follow up regarding outstanding payments with Harare hospital.

The case was referred to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and subsequent investigations led to Dhokwani's arrest.

The prejudice suffered by the hospital amounted to $63,226 and nothing was recovered.