Harare — A Mbare taxi driver and his son allegedly stole nearly 5,000 pairs of plastic shoes from their employer, leaving the company warehouse empty, it has emerged.

Tichaona Tom, 46, and son Promise, 21, appeared before Harare magistrate Lucy Mungwari last week answering unlawful entry charges.

They were charged together with Exaviour Ruponga, 27, Tatenda Muzivandareva, 23, John Raphael, aged 21.

All three, said to be from Goromonzi, were employed as general workers at Sandak World Plastic Shoe Company which is owned by one Yu Shibo.

The robbery occurred on June 3 this year after Shibo secured the company premises and retired home after work.

Court heard that the accused went to the company at around 10 pm, scaled the security fence and then forced the warehouse doors open.

They reportedly stole 200 sacks which had over 100 pairs of plastic shoes each and escaped without being noticed, later sharing the loot.

According to prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu, police officers lernt that the five were selling stolen shoes.

They were then arrested and 5,453 pairs of plastic shoes were found hidden at Matapi Flats in Mbare as well as at a maize field in Goromonzi.