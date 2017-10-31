31 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KBC Boss Waithaka Waihenya Calls It a Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stella Cherono

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation managing director Waithaka Waihenya has left the media house at the expiry of his contract.

Mr Waihenya, who served the State-owned corporation in various capacities for seven years, will be replaced by company secretary Paul Jilani in an acting capacity, pending the recruitment of a substantive MD.

In an announcement to KBC staff on behalf of the board, director Kennedy Mbwaya thanked Mr Waihenya for "having given the corporation seven years of outstanding leadership during which KBC registered remarkable growth and accomplishments".

"The board of directors, during its meeting held on October 5, 2017, considered the managing director's request to leave the corporation following the expiry of his contract, and after due consideration approved the MD's exit from the corporation with effect from the said date," Mbwaya said in a statement.

Mr Waihenya's term expired on October 25 and he did not seek a further extension of his contract.

Mr Waihenya previously served as editor-in-chief at KBC for three-and-a-half years.

He oversaw massive expansion of the corporation.

KBC introduced seven new vernacular FM radio stations and two TV channels -- Y254 and Heritage TV.

He also oversaw the migration from an analogue platform to a digital one.

Kenya

Repeat Poll Shows August Win Was Valid - President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta last evening described his re-election as a validation of his victory in the August poll whose… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.