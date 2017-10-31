Kenya: KBC Boss Waithaka Waihenya Calls It a Day

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation managing director Waithaka Waihenya has left the media house at the expiry of his contract.

Mr Waihenya, who served the State-owned corporation in various capacities for seven years, will be replaced by company secretary Paul Jilani in an acting capacity, pending the recruitment of a substantive MD.

In an announcement to KBC staff on behalf of the board, director Kennedy Mbwaya thanked Mr Waihenya for "having given the corporation seven years of outstanding leadership during which KBC registered remarkable growth and accomplishments".

"The board of directors, during its meeting held on October 5, 2017, considered the managing director's request to leave the corporation following the expiry of his contract, and after due consideration approved the MD's exit from the corporation with effect from the said date," Mbwaya said in a statement.

Mr Waihenya's term expired on October 25 and he did not seek a further extension of his contract.

Mr Waihenya previously served as editor-in-chief at KBC for three-and-a-half years.

He oversaw massive expansion of the corporation.

KBC introduced seven new vernacular FM radio stations and two TV channels -- Y254 and Heritage TV.

He also oversaw the migration from an analogue platform to a digital one.