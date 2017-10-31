Kenya: Two Die, 26 Hospitalised as Cholera Outbreak Rages

Two people have died and 26 others hospitalised following cholera outbreak in Embu County.

County Director of Health Stephen Kaniaru on Monday said the two died in Siakago and Runyenjes Level Four hospitals.

He noted that the patients had developed severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

PATIENTS

Mr Kaniaru added that a KCPE candidate, who was among those admitted to various hospitals, had been discharged and was fit to sit the examination.

Also among the sick is a two-year-old girl, a six-year-old boy from Majimbo and a seven year-old boy from Dallas.

Speaking in his office, Dr Kaniaru said 12 patients were recuperating at Embu Level Five Hospital and others at Kiritiri, Runyenjes and Siakago Level Four hospitals.

He said health officials had identified the cause of the disease as contaminated water and had sent samples from Thiba, Ena, Rupingazi, Kapingazi and Muchina water project to Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) and government chemist for testing.

WATER

Dr Kaniaru said most cases had been reported at Maranga, Ngeniari, Thagaiya, Mufu, Kangondi and Ndumari villages in Runyenjes.

In Mbeere South, cases had been detected in Kamurugu and Kirima villages.

Other areas include Dallas, Grogon, Don Bosco and Majimbo in Embu West while in Mbeere North, cases had been reported in Kaungu, Riandu and BAT areas.

"We believe the cholera outbreak has been triggered by consumption of contaminated water. Those interviewed suggest they drank contaminated water" Dr Kaniaru said.

FOOD HAWKERS

He said doctors will tour various villages where the patients come from to establish their sources of water and examine the general hygiene.

Dr Kaniaru said the county government had banned food hawking and feasting in ceremonies such as weddings and funerals as health officials try to control the situation.

He urged residents to avoid eating food from streets. He also assured residents that they situation would be contained.

On Sunday, 21 people were admitted to various hospitals in the county after they exhibited cholera symptoms.

HYGIENE

County Health Executive Jamleck Muturi said the disease was first detected in Grogon slums in Manyatta and Kanduri village in Runyenjes.

He said other cases were later detected in Mbeere South.

One of the patients is from Murinduko in the neighbouring Kirinyaga County.

The executive said eight patients were discharged Monday evening.

"Starting today, we will deploy health officials to check on the hygiene status of hotels and those found unhygienic will be closed," the official said.