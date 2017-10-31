Huambo — The Ngove damn,unveiled in August 2012 in Caála municipality 186 km south Huambo city, capital of central Huambo province, reached its lowest level of water this year since it was inaugurated.

This was said to the press on Monday by the director of the power plant,Pedro Sebastião António, adding that the quantity of water reached so far fall short of the normal medium value.

This resulted from the drought period that caused the reduction of the water level of the rivers Kunhoñgamua, Tembo and Cunene, which supply water to the dam.

He also explained that in order for the damn to generate its installed capacity of 60 megawatts, it is needed a 117 m3 per second of water flow to refuel the water level of the rivers, so as to increase the current 1571 m3 to 1588 m3, which is the necessary level required for the regular functioning of the damn.

The current water flow is of 14,4 m3, which is not enough to fill up the rivers, taking into account this reality, the official explained that a retention programme for the production of 05 to 10 megawatts is being carried out, which together with Dango and Benfica power plants have supplied the cities of Caála,Huambo and Cuito( Bié province).