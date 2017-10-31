Kenya Sevens Trip to Safland Uncertain

Nairobi — Kenya Sevens pre-season has been dealt with a major blow after reports indicate the team might fail to compete at Safland Sevens tournament in Namibia on November 11-12.

According to a member of the technical bench, the development has been necessitated due to financial constrains despite the team being sponsored by betting firm SportPesa.

This comes only three days after the Kenya Sevens team pulled out from the Assupol Sevens tournament that was scheduled to be held in South Africa citing visas hitch.

"We might fail to travel. Chances are very high that we might fail to compete in the tournament. It is 50/50," a technical bench official told Capital Sport on Tuesday.

The team is set to head to Nanyuki on Wednesday for a 10-day camp in what looks like inadequate preparations for the team ahead of the new HSBC Sevens World Series season that gets underway with the Dubai Sevens on the weekend of December 2.

Head coach Innocent Simiyu is yet to trim his provisional squad of 43 players with 18 set to be contracted by Kenya Rugby Union for the busy 2018 season that will see the team compete in World Series, Commonwealth Games and World Cup.