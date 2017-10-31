Zimbabwe: It's All Platinums to Lose

The clash between FC platinum and Ngezi Platinum in the penultimate game of the season is likely to be the deciding match in this year's championship race. With four games to go in the season, the platinum cousins are running neck-and-neck at the top of the table on 60 points, with giants Dynamos only two points away. Chicken Inn are also in the mix with 56 points.

But the control of the race exchanged hands at the weekend when Ngezi Platinum beat Dynamos 2-0 to grab the initiative from FC Platinum who had dropped crucial points in a goalless draw against Harare City on Friday. Tonderai Ndiraya's men are hoping to maintain their form when they face Bantu Rovers at Luveve this Sunday before hosting Chicken Inn in the next game and then travelling to Mandava for the do-or-die clash.

"I feel that the championship race is still wide open and it looks like it will go down to the wire. We have four difficult matches ahead of us starting with our next opponent, Bantu Rovers. I believe they will be very difficult and we need to go there with the correct attitude. To us every game is a new game and that is the pressure mounting on our shoulders. Teams which come to play against us at home will be motivated. We are also treating all the remaining games with the respect they deserve," said Ndiraya. FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza said the draw against Harare City should motivate his team in the last four games of the camapaign against ZPC Kariba, Tsholotsho, Ngezi and Chapungu.

"It's still difficult, we still have four games to go. It's like what happened last season, we have to push to the last game. I think it will be down to the wire. The league will be decided in the last game of the season. We have to keep on pushing. We don't have to give up," said Mapeza. The league has reached the stage where every point matters. Unfortunately for Dynamos, the Glamour Boys have been failing when it matters most. Lloyd Mutasa's men have not won in the last three games.

"There are tricky matches ahead because everyone wants the points. We have to find our way back to the top. The good thing is that the two Platinums will face each other at some point. What we need is to focus on winning our games and whatever result in that match, we have to capitalise on that. But for now the focus is on winning the next game against Chapungu," said DeMbare team manager Richard Chihoro. The battle for survival is also getting interesting.

Tsholotsho, who need a miracle to survive, managed to buy more time when they edged relegated Bantu Rovers 2-1. But their next game is against title aspirants Chicken Inn and it could end their Premiership dance. Interestingly, of the nine teams that are below the 4-0 point mark, only Chapungu and Tsholotsho managed to bag maximum points at the weekend.

Fixtures

Friday

How Mine v CAPS United (Luveve)

Saturday

Yadah v Bulawayo City (NSS), Chicken Inn v Tsholotsho (Luveve), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Shabanie Mine (Rufaro)

Sunday

Bantu Rovers v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Hwange v Highlanders (Colliery), Triangle v Harare City (Gibbo), Dynamos v Chapungu (NSS)