31 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Rain Causes Damages in Mbanza Kongo

Mbanza Kongo — The rain that fell on Sunday in Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province, caused damage to some of the roads recently rehabilitated in this city, especially in the section that gives access to the 11 de Novembro neighborhood.

In a round carried out Monday by the Angop news team, it was noticed that the rain caused erosion of lands next to a hydraulic passage structure, threatening to cut the said urban road and accelerate the progression of the old ravine in the place.

Some citizens who live in this area, who spoke to Angop, pointed out the lack of lining of the hydraulic passage through reinforced concrete as one of the causes of the erosion of the land.

The diameter of the hydraulic passage erected in the place, according to the inhabitants, is to those of the size of the rainwater drainage that crosses the urban road.

To the elderly Jorge Vanga, the first flood of the present rainy season uncovered the weaknesses of the quality of the work carried out in this urban road, pointing out the technical networks for the flow of water as the most affected.

On his turn, Nicolau Dongala, a 56-year-old resident, complained that the slopes along the paved road are preventing drainage of water into the lower parts of the neighborhood.

He pointed out that in the area near his residence, the existence of an elevation in the middle of the road is causing the concentration of water and mud in this place, resulting in the flooding of some houses.

