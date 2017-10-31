Namibia: Lab Results Delay After-Party Murder Case

Windhoek — Almost a year after the gunning down of Sheku Bonifatius Tjihepo at a year-end function at a Windhoek pub last year, lab results are still outstanding.

Tjihepo, 35, died from a gunshot to the chest when his colleague Julian Dawson, 38, allegedly went on a shooting spree on November 12, 2016 at a bar in Ausspannplatz, Windhoek.

Making a brief appearance in court, Dawson, who is out on N$10,000 bail, was informed that only the lab results were outstanding for the investigations to be wrapped up.

"The forensic lab results are still outstanding [... ] we just issued instructions to that effect," explained state prosecutor Cedrick Mundia.

Dawson is expected to stand trial to answer to the events that led to the death of his colleague.

It is alleged that the Dawson was in the company of colleagues at a year-end function when he got into an argument. During the argument Dawson, who was in possession of a gun, allegedly pulled it out and started firing several shots at random in the pub.

It's further alleged that Dawson got into yet another heated argument with another customer at the bar and once again fired three shots into the air.

In an attempt to get the gun away from Dawson, Tjihepo apparently got shot. He died after one bullet penetrated his chest and another one hit him in the back. Dawson has denied guilt, although the prosecution states that he unlawfully and intentionally shot and killed Tjihepo on the date in question.

Dawson is due to make a return to court on February 18, 2018 after the magistrate Venatius Alweendo postponed the case for the investigations to be finalised.