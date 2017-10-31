Angola: Technological Changes Entail Update of Infrastructures

Luanda — The Angolan IT companies were told on Monday to update their cyber infrastructures, taking into account the technological changes in the world.

This was defended on Monday by the country's Secretary of State for Information Technologies, Manuel Homem, when speaking at the opening of the 2nd edition of the workshop cycle on Internet Protocol (IP) and Security.

According to him, the development of information society services brings about a change in the supply of these services in the societies, and there is a need for companies to increasingly interconnect to improve the quality of service.

In this regard, these technological resources have become scarcer and scarcer, hence the need to update the infrastructures so as to ensure the use of the internet with quality and affordable prices.

"The IPV4 upgrade to the Internet Protocol version (IPV6), which allows an unlimited number of users and devices connected to the network, associated with government investments, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optics and the entry of Angosat1 in orbit, will increase supply and quality of service in the country", said the official.

According to the Secretary of State, the Angolan Association of Internet Service Providers (AAPSI) and AFRINIC, the African institution responsible for Assigning IP Addresses, call attention to the IPV6 update, also due to the internet of things that is already A reality.

Regarding the latest events in the country, involving ICT, Manuel Homem called for more collaboration to interconnect the points of convergence of national and international traffic to acquire more capacity and security.

As for cyber crimes, the official said that legislation is being worked on, and these activities will be penalized to safeguard good use of the internet as a common resource.

The meeting, under the initiative of AAPSI, in partnership with the entity responsible for assigning IP addresses in Africa (AFRINIC), aims to maintain the growth of Internet use in Angola.

AAPSI is a non-profit organization created in 2010 to contribute to the development of the internet ecosystem in Angola by participating in the definition of national strategies for the evolution of telecommunications platforms and the creation of legislation that promotes internet culture and the adoption of the best practices in the sector.