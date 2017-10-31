Zimbabwe: Chevrons Hold the Edge

Zimbabwe stayed ahead of the West Indies after day two of the second cricket Test at Queens Sports Club yesterday with their depleted bowling attack having a lot of work to do in order to maintain the advantage. Hamilton Masakadza top scored with 147 runs, his highest score in Test cricket, while Sikandar Raza was second best with 80 for Zimbabwe's first innings of 326 in 109.1 overs.

At stumps, West Indies had progressed to a painstaking 78 for one in 49 overs, having lost the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite. Debutant, Tendai Chisoro, who has a huge role to play with his left arm spin if Zimbabwe are to bowl out West Indies today, feels that if they can take can strike early this morning, then they stand a chance of winning the Test and level the series.

"When you look at their score now, 78 for one, but considering the overs we have bowled, the run rate is a bit slow, even if it's Test cricket, if you add two wickets onto that score, it's a different ball game. And the two wickets out there, one of them is Bishoo,is not considered a batsman so tomorrow you come and play shots you give us chances and hopefully in the first hour we strike early and after that get early wickets," Chisoro said. His indication was that Zimbabwe would be looking to have a lead of at least 100 runs to stand a chance of recording their first victory over West Indies in the prolonged version of the game.

"If we bowl West Indies out before they get a lead and we have a lead of at least 100 I think we will fancy ourselves in the fourth innings to bowl them out to win the Test match. As a team we said if we get 650 runs in both innings combined we would be safe in the game and we will have a chance to win the game," he said. With pace bowler Kyle Jarvis and left arm spinner Sean Williams, who bowled brilliantly in the first Test, unavailable, the bowling attack is not as strong as it was from the first Test.

Christopher Mpofu is the only recognised seamer and got to open the bowling with part-timer Solomon Mire. When the two failed to find the penetration, skipper Graeme Cremer brought himself to bowl the 10th over. Zimbabwe resumed from their overnight score of 169 for four with Masakadza and Sikandar Raza at the crease. The two went about building their partnership with some elegant strokes. With their partnership nearing 100 runs, Masakadza was tempted into a big shot by leg spinner Devendra Bishoo but only succeeded in getting the ball up in the air, wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich with an easy catch.

Masakadza gone for 147 faced 240 deliveries put away 16 fours and two sixes. Malcolm Waller continued with his poor batting, gone first ball, bowled by Kraigg Brathwaite for a first ball duck. Regis Chakabva was next, an attempted sweep not materialising as Bishoo bowled him through his legs for 10. Raza reached his fifth Test fifth in style, with a six off Bishoo. Gabriel got the wicket of Raza, the batsman getting an outside edge to be taken at second slip by Kyle Hope. Cremer was run out going for a single which was not there, Jason Holder with the direct hit to run out his Zimbabwean opposite number for 11.

Chisoro was the last batsman out, Roach getting him leg before wicket for nine. Roach was the most outstanding West Indies bowler with three wickets for 44 in 18.1 overs while Bishoo and Gabriel had two apiece. Cremer had a great chance to break the opening partnership when Kieran Powell, on 11 runs played a delivery straight back at him but the leg spinner could not execute the catch. Powell went on put on an opening stand of 76 with Brathwaite. Cremer finally got the breakthrough, Braithwaite taken at first slip by Masakadza. Powell had nightwatchman Bishoo for company at the crease at the close of play. The match heads into third day this morning, with action starting 30 minutes earlier again due to the rain disruption.

Scores

West Indies 78-1 (Powell 43, Brathwaite 32, Cremer 1/31) trail Zimbabwe 326 (Masakadza 147, Raza 80, Roach 3/44, Gabriel 2/64, Bishoo 2/82) by 248 runs