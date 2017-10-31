Zimbabwe: Huge Turnout At Mandigora Fundraising Match

Former Black Aces defender, Charles Kaseke, has expressed satisfaction at the turnout of ex-footballers and the Zimbabwean community at the David Mandigora UK Fundraising match at Birmingham's Tipton Sports Academy on Saturday. Mandigora recently had his leg amputated in Zimbabwe. The fund-raising match saw the former footballers taking on Walsall Warriors, a social football outfit comprised of Zimbabweans based in Walsall, also in the Midlands, with the former winning 8-5.

"The support, especially from the local community, has been overwhelming," said Kaseke.

"It is not easy in this country for one to get free time to attend events of this nature. Some people did not attend, but sent their contributions. 'Walsall Warriors even promised to support us in the future events. We hope to hold events like these once in a year especially in summer." He said they expect to hand over the funds to Mandigora any time this week after finalising the final figures.

"A detailed report of the final figures will be released soon and we expect Mandigora to receive the funds this week. I would like to thank everyone who made a donation as it will help our brother Mandigora. We had a number of people making pledges from as far as South Africa," he said. His sentiments were echoed by former Arcadia player Francis Nechironga CAPS United midfielder Joe Mugabe who said the response shows unity on the part of the former players.

"There was not much time to prepare for the match, but people still came and they are still contributing. This is a very positive start for us," he said. Former Arcadia United star Nechironga described the initiative as a brilliant idea.

"The intention is to start a strong association for ex footballers and raise awareness that it is not too late for them to embark on different careers after football. I want to start a diabetes awareness campaign. This disease has claimed a number of former players such as Freddy Mkwesha and my father (Jawett). Players should also be encouraged to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training as well as First Aid which might see them being engaged as team medics," he said.

Among former players and supporters that participated in the match were: Obey Murefu, Maxwell Dube, Bheki Mlotswa, Lovejoy Mugadza, Liberty Masunda, Cannision Tongesai, Nechironga and Mugabe, David Ndunduma, Haddon Mutanda, Derick Manyanda, Kaseke, Thomas Thomic, Green Chiroodza, Shadreck Medzani, Charles Chikeya, Makanaka Medzani, Nigel Mujuru Chifokoyo, Davison Sedze. Chamu Musanhu and scribe Danai Chitakasha failed to attend but sent in their contributions.