CAPS United striker John "JayZee" Zhuwawu's consistence has finally been rewarded after the former Gunners man was voted the best player for the club in the month of October by the team's fans. The 24-year old burst onto the scene in the second half of the season to become one of the pillars at the Green Machine.

But, despite being in the thick of things, scoring important goals and creating some for his strike partner Dominic Chungwa who is leading the Golden Boot race with 14 goals, Zhuwawu has always been coming agonisingly closer to win the fans award. However, this time around, the forward managed to pip Godwin Goriyati to the prize. And Zhuwawu, who says he is disappointed his team will not be able to defend the title, was happy after he was presented with the award.

"I am very happy that I was voted the October Player of the Month for my team. To me, this is no mean feat, for this is the first step towards where I am heading for. I owe this achievement to my team and the whole technical department. In fact, everyone at CAPS United deserves an award. This is a team where I can say everyone has the hunger to achieve. The whole team is focused, and when you are chosen as the one who was outstanding over a certain period of time, you obviously ought to acknowledge the role everyone at the team plays.

"I am lucky to be part of a team, which is so brilliant when it comes to defending their own badge. I also wish to salute the fans for finding their own way of motivating us, it shows that we are not alone," he said. The supporters' representative Allan Mhukahuru Chibwe said they will continue rewarding their players as a way of motivating them. The group of fans who bankroll the award goes by the name CAPS United Latest and they mobilise funds through a Whatsapp group. Devon Chafa won the award last month.