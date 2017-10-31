31 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Academies and Media Ministry Have to Combine Synergies - Minister João Melo

Luanda — The education academies and the Media Ministry have to combine synergies with a view to improving the quality that the sector needs, said last Monday in Luanda the Media minister, João Melo.

The statement was made at the opening of the Fourth Week on Media, an event organised by the Private University of Angola (UPRA), whose objective is to bring together the media professionals, teachers and students to discuss pertinent topics relating to the sector, such as the current state of journalism, publicity, public relations, propaganda and communication.

According to the government official, the Media Ministry is at a stage of revitalisation and recovery of synergies with the education academies, having into account the new cycle of the country, whereby it is demanded a new approach for the media sector.

For the new cycle of the sector, minister João Melo said that he hopes to be working with all the media organs, however, he stressed the importance of academic and professional training of journalists.

The minister also emphasised his concern about the poor level of journalistic quality, in view of which he suggested a restructuring of media courses in the country.

"The country has a journalists training centre, a structure that can play a very important role in the system of training media professionals", said the minister.

The Fourth Week on Media is scheduled to end on 03 November.

