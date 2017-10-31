31 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huila to Host Independence Day Main Commemoration Ceremony

Luanda — The Republic of Angola will be celebrating this November 11 its day of independence, which was achieved in 1975 after years of sacrifices of thousands of patriots, who decided in 1961 to take up arms and face the Portuguese colonial regime.

On a note that reached ANGOP on Monday, the Ministry of Territory Administration and State Reform informs that the main ceremony in the commemorations of the date will take place in the southern Huila Province.

The note clarifies that the commemorations will happen countrywide from 01 to 20 November under the motto "Together for a democratic, united and indivisible Angola".

The note explains that the celebrations will be marked by political, recreational, sports and cultural activities, as homage to the enormous sacrifices made by the Angolan people, in all dimensions, for the conquest of national independence.

"With the peace that was achieved in 2002, Angolans that were on ill terms with one another today must work in favour of development, seeking, wherever they are, to materialise the ideals of those that fought for national independence", highlights the note.

