Alliance for Democracy (Aford) project called 'Revamp Aford' is in disarray as party president Enoch Chihana and Revamp Aford (Ramo) chairperson Owen Mumba have clashed over the move to hold a leadership contest at a convention.

Chihana has said the party will not hold the convention scheduled for December 16 2017 because of lack of funds.

He said among the challenges the party is facing is the funding of the convention, saying it is budgeted at K30 million and he is sourcing the funds.

Chihana also said National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Convention Steering Committee has not yet accredited delegates to the convention from all districts.

But Ramo chairperson Mumba said Chihana is not being sincere.

He said Aford has structures which its main executive body approved but Chihana has not been visiting the structures as he was only confined to his Rumphi East constituency.

"Revamp Aford want the convention to go ahead and we will assist in any way we can to make it possible," Mumba said.

He also faulted Chihana of inflating the convention budget to K30 million, saying infant it is below K20 million.

"We can still hold the convention with the available money which we know he has sourced," he said.

Chihana has also been challenged to be transparent with the funds being sourced for the party.

Aford president Chihana could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment