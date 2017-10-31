31 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Revamp Aford in Disarray - Chihana Clashes With Mumba On Leadership Contest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nyasa Times
Enoch Chihana (file photo).
By Judith Moyo

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) project called 'Revamp Aford' is in disarray as party president Enoch Chihana and Revamp Aford (Ramo) chairperson Owen Mumba have clashed over the move to hold a leadership contest at a convention.

Chihana has said the party will not hold the convention scheduled for December 16 2017 because of lack of funds.

He said among the challenges the party is facing is the funding of the convention, saying it is budgeted at K30 million and he is sourcing the funds.

Chihana also said National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Convention Steering Committee has not yet accredited delegates to the convention from all districts.

But Ramo chairperson Mumba said Chihana is not being sincere.

He said Aford has structures which its main executive body approved but Chihana has not been visiting the structures as he was only confined to his Rumphi East constituency.

"Revamp Aford want the convention to go ahead and we will assist in any way we can to make it possible," Mumba said.

He also faulted Chihana of inflating the convention budget to K30 million, saying infant it is below K20 million.

"We can still hold the convention with the available money which we know he has sourced," he said.

Chihana has also been challenged to be transparent with the funds being sourced for the party.

Aford president Chihana could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment

Malawi

Malawi to Host High Level Africa Meeting On Health Technology Innovation Access

Malawi will from Wednesday host a three-day high level meeting on promoting policy coherence on health technology… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.