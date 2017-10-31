Rwanda: KCB Bank Rwanda Steps Up Efforts to Deepen Savings Culture

KCB Bank Rwanda has stepped up efforts to promote a savings culture in the country by encouraging the general public to adapt a savings culture to be able to make a contribution to national development.

"As we celebrate the savings week, we encourage the general public to adopt a savings culture. The Bank through its various media partners has been enlightening Rwandans with tips on how to save, invest and spend wisely," said George Odhiambo, the KCB Bank Rwanda acting managing director. The National Savings Week that was launched the previous Monday ended yesterday. This year's National Savings Week was under the theme, 'Our Savings, Our Wealth'.

"The savings culture is something we as Africans have to get accustomed to and also develop the same discipline for our children as a legacy for a secure future," said Odhiambo.

The official added that the bank has participated in several campaigns that encourage the youth to save as well as educational programmes allowing students to learn more about finance and banking. It's savings products under Simba Accounts or Cub Accounts allows customers to earn up to 7 per cent interest.

Different promotions have been done to encourage and acknowledge the customers who save with the bank, including gift bags to children who have Cub Savings Accounts, he said.

"People save for different reasons. You can save for school fees, a mortgage or a car loan. Targeted saving is mostly what motivates people to save and we encourage this approach. Plan your savings before any expenditure," said Odhiambo.