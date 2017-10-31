Liberia: Nobel, UBA Form Partnership in Money Transfer Services

The United Bank for Africa Liberia (UBA) and Nobel Financial yesterday, October 30, signed a partnership agreement to foster sound financial transaction following the approval by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to do so.

According to the partnership agreement, Liberians in the United States will now have the opportunity to remit money by using the Nobel Financial Money Transfer platform via the UBA for their friends and family members.

During the discussion between executives of both institutions, Jallah Kesselly, President/CEO of Nobel Liberia, and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa Liberia (UBA), Lekan Balogun, pledged their commitment to the existence of the partnership, which brings to four including Ecobank, the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) and International Bank (IB) Liberia Ltd. and their respective branches around the country, as well other banking institutions to follow with Nobel Liberia offices on 11th Street, Tubman Boulevard in Sinkor.

Speaking further during the ceremony, the CEO of UBA praised the Nobel Liberia management for being farsighted in partnering with the bank, adding, "We hope this partnership will gain a fruitful outcome for our respective institutions."

For his part, the President of Nobel Liberia, Jallah Kesselly, said with the UBA partnership, Liberians in the United States will have the opportunity to remit money to their relatives and friends at a very reasonable rate.

The Nobel Financial Money Transfer platform fee, according to Nobel Liberia management, is the cheapest rate as compared to other money transfer companies in the country.