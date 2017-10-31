31 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Gazettes Uhuru Kenyatta's Election Win

By Patrick Lang'at

It is now official: The electoral commission has gazetted President Uhuru Kenyatta and his running mate William Ruto as winners in the October 26 fresh presidential poll.

The declaration was done by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati through gazette notice 10808.

In the poll, President Kenyatta garnered 7,483, 895 votes, just 719,395 shy of the 8,203, 290 he had in the annulled August 8 poll.

With 7,616,217 valid votes cast, the repeat poll had a 38.84 per cent turnout.

Only 266 of the 291 constituencies, including the diaspora, voted with violent disruptions of the process in 25 constituencies in Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.

Homa Bay and Siaya returned a nil vote with no constituency voting, but some polling stations opened in Kisumu West and Muhoroni in Kisumu, and Kuria West and Kuria East in Migori.

The boycott in the opposition strongholds came after Nasa leader Raila Odinga asked his supporters not to vote protesting lack of reforms in the electoral process.

