31 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Plunder, Money Laundering At Macra - Ex - Procurement Officer Arrested

By Green Muheya

Fiscal Police in Blantyre have arrested on Monday arrested former Procurement Officer at Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Aitone Chandiyang'ana in the wake of revalations of corporate financial malfeasance.

Head of Malawi Police Service Fiscal and Fraud Section, Isaac Norman, confirmed the arrest, but they have not yet charged Chandiyang'ana.

Last week Nyasa Times reported that Macra Bossa Godfrey Itaye was embroidered in dubious contracts where he awarded millions of kwachas worthy of contracts to his parents in-laws.

Macra boss is also involved in a dubious K135million developmental calendars contract with his right handyman Joseph Ngalawa, Procurement Specialist.

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is yet to act on these dubious dealings but Macra sources confirmed ACB officials visited regulators offices prior to Chandiyang'ana arrest.

The arrest is a surprise as those who committed the crimes are ordering arrests.

Meanwhile, Macra boss on Friday suspended Human Resources Manager Dalitso Jumbe, who is alleged to have warned Chandiyang'ana of impending arrest.

Inisders say Macra is being run like a personal estate. A whole Human Resources Manager being suspended without any hearing.

Itaye is accusing his deputy, Francis Bisika, of leaking information. The two have a sour working relationship.

But Nyasa Times sources have gathered from different sources within the regulator a dossier of evidence detailing more rot at Macra and will be serialized.

