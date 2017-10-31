30 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Rugby Mourn Passing of Dr Cecil Moss

Tagged:

Related Topics

SA Rugby President, Mark Alexander, on Monday expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Dr Cecil Moss , who sadly passed away on Friday at the age of 92.

Dr Moss, who was an anaesthetist by profession, played in four Tests for the Springboks in 1949 - he was the vice-captain in the 4-0 series victory over the All Blacks that year - and also coached South Africa to nine victories in ten tests between 1984 and 1989.

"Doc Moss was a big name in the history of South African rugby, but he also left his mark in his professional career, most notably as the anaesthetist during the first heart transplant in 1967," said Alexander.

"When it comes to coaching and being a selector, very few had the experience of Doc Moss. His rugby knowledge was legendary but despite this he was a humble and quiet man, and someone who will be dearly missed by those closest to him, as well as the many rugby players who had the privilege to work with him.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, grandchildren, other family and friends during this time of grief."

Dr Cecil Moss was born in Riversdale on 12 February 1925.

He died on 27 October 2017, survived by his wife of 67 years, Jill, their son Jaime, their daughter Tessa and grandchildren.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

UCT Granted High Court Interdict Against Unlawful Protests

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has been granted an interim interdict that prevents any unlawful protest action at its… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.