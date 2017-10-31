31 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ex Alshabaab Spy Chief Shortlisted to Be NISA Boss

Three personalities are way up on the list of probable successors to sacked National Intelligence Agency (NISA) Chief Abdullahi Mohamed Sanbaloshe, Radio Dalsan reports.

A source has told Radio Dalsan that among the shortlisted candidates are former Chief of Alshabaab's intelligence wing the Amniyat Mr.Zakariya Hirsi.

The Jubaland state NISA Chief Mr Khalid Ahmed is also said to be on the list backed by lobbying from the region's President Ahmed Madoobe.

The third probable successor has been identified as Mudey.

Mudey served in the intelligence in the Said Barre regime.

Zakariye Hirsi defected to the Somali government surrendering in Gedi region in 2015.

He had overseen most of the attacks on Mogadishu and other towns targeting government and foreign interests before his defection.

Somalia nationals have been closely following who the replacement as evidenced by numerous debates on social and mainstream media.

Outgoing Sanbaloshe together with the Police Commissioner faced the sack on Sunday a day after an Alshabaab attack on Mogadishu's Hotel Nasa Hablood 2 where 27 people died.

Pressure had mounted on the two after the October 14 bombing Somalia's deadliest single attack that claimed more than 400 lives.

