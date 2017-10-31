Somalia: Bahrain to Support Somali Government in War On Al Shabaab

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain "strongly condemns the two terrorist bombings in Mogadishu, Federal Republic of Somalia, and expresses its deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims and its wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded."

According to a statement issued today, "the Foreign Ministry affirms Kingdom of Bahrain's support to the Federal Republic of Somalia in its fight against terrorism and its efforts to restore security and stability.

It reaffirms Bahrain's firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, stressing the importance of enhancing international cooperation and concerted efforts aimed at eradicating this dangerous phenomenon and the resources for its funding.