31 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Pledges Speedy Integration of Security Forces

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has pledged speedy integration of federal and state security forces to wage a coordinated offensive against the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Speaking on Monday evening during the opening of a security conference bringing together heads of federal states in the country, Farmajo said Somalia needs a united approach to defeating Al-Shabaab which he blamed for the Oct. 14 truck bombing claiming over 350 lives.

The group has however not taken responsibility but claimed credit for the Oct. 28 attack at a city hotel that killed 27 people.

"A plan must be put in place to integrate forces in the regions and those of the federal government to defeat and eradicate the brutal Al-Shabaab from our country," Farmajo said.

"We hope to finalize this matter by the end of this conference," the president said, noting mobilization of resources is also critical.

The meeting came following twin terror attacks in the Horn of African country within a span of two weeks claiming hundreds of lives.

The president also sought enhanced support from neighboring countries which also contribute troops to the African Union Force here to bolster the expected military offensive.

A National Security Architecture adopted in May and presented for international funding during the London conference in May envisages the formation of a 22,000-strong military forces in addition to 32,000 police forces to be shared between the federal and state governments.

