31 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland President Calls for an All-Out Offensive Against Al Shabaab

The President of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of Jubbaland, Ahmed Mohamed Islam alias (Ahmed Madoobe) has called for an all-out offensive against Al Shabaab militants.

President Madoobe made the announcement at the consultative forum in Mogadishu, which brought together heads of Federal member states and the leaders of the Somali government.

Jubbaland President has criticized the mourning for the victims of the latest attacks in Mogadishu, including Oct 14 truck bombing in Km5 junction, which claimed the lives of more than 377 people.

The leaders held a moment of silence for the victims of Mogadishu attacks at the opening of their meeting kicked off Monday in the heavily guarded Presidential Palace, the Villa Somalia in the capital.

"Holding a moment of silence for the victims of the bombings in Mogadishu is Un-Islamic and will encourage the extremists to double their attacks in the country, so it should be replaced with action," said Jubbaland President.

Ahmed Madoobe has urged Somali leaders to come out with a new strategy and unity for the fight against Al Shabaab.

