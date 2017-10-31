Kenya: KCPE Exams Delayed in 3 Mandera Schools Due to Poor Roads

Pupils of three primary schools in Mandera started their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations late after distribution of test materials was delayed on Tuesday.

Philemon Marachi, the Deputy County Commissioner said by phone that the continued heavy rains have rendered roads impassable in most parts in the county.

"We are having a problem with transporting the examinations to some schools due to impassable roads after it rained but we are conducting Nairobi to send us a chopper," he said on phone.

Mr Marachi named Sake, Gagaba and Burdurus Primary schools as the affected centers.

An optimistic Deputy County Commissioner said a solution shall be found and that affected candidates will be sitting for their examinations anytime of the day.

In Banisa, Mathias Chisambo, the Deputy County Commissioner said despite muddy and slippery roads, all schools received examinations on time.

"The situation is fair but in case it gets worse because it is rainy season then we shall find a solution," he said.

In Mandera South and Lafey sub-counties, security has been beefed up along the Kenya-Somalia border for a peaceful examination period.

Daniel Bundotich, Mandera South commissioner, said enough security personnel were patrolling along the porous borderline to ensure a secure environment.

Lafey's Charles Mbulishe said notorious areas including Omar Jillow, Sheikh Barrow and Fino were under security surveillance.

"Those insecure areas are being observed closely by our security teams as armed escort delivered examinations to schools," he said.

He said no incident has been reported and that KCPE kicked off on time in all centers within Lafey.

In Mandera North and East sub-counties, examinations were reported to have kicked off well on time.