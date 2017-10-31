31 October 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Defence Refutes Lab Results in Drug Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — The defence lawyer representing the Angolan national who stands accused of having swallowed cocaine pellets in an attempt to smuggle them into the country has questioned whether the lab results are of his client.

Lawyer Garth Joseph informed the court that the lab results that confirmed the oval plastic-coated pellets contained cocaine, might not be of his client as there is a dispute over the total number of pellets that were excreted by his client and handed in for analysis.

Joao Huyeye, 41, is on trial in the Windhoek Regional Court in Katutura for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs in his digestive system.

According to the prosecution, Huyeye excreted 121 cocaine pellets weighing 847 grams with a street value of N$423,500. He faces a charge of drug trafficking.

The Angolan national was in transit from Sao Paulo, Brazil via South Africa and Namibia to Angola when the Namibian police stopped him at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA).

Huyeye, who made an appearance from custody, was denied bail as the state feared he might abscond to his native country and not stand trial.

The state has indicated that the number of cocaine pellets attained from the accused were 121 in total - however during cross-examination police officer Lukas Lukas counted a total number of 131 pellets from the photo plan handed to him.

"You can't possibly say that the exhibits that you handed in were the same ones that were excreted by my client, since the numbers do not add up. Which means that whatever you handed in for analysis was not what was excreted by the accused," argued Joseph.

Lukas informed the court that he handed in what he got from his colleagues and he trusts that they did a good job in handling the exhibits.

State prosecutor Fillemon Nyau explained that the defence team had not disputed the evidence that Huyeye released pellets from December 12 - 13, 2016.

"The total number of 'bullets' were 121, of which the accused signed off as proof that such substances came from his body," said Nyau.

With the state having closed its case, Joseph informed the court that his client will take a vow of silence and they only have one witness to take the stand.

Namibia

Boxer Shihepo Denied Bail After Fatal Accident

The mystery surrounding a road accident that killed two people between Windhoek and Okahandja on Saturday night was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.