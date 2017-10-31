The police have said no offensive weapons were found at the United Party for National Development (UPND) secretariat in Lusaka, which was searched by police officers at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview yesterday that the search was conducted following a tip-off from the public, that the premises haboured offensive weaponry.

Ms Katongo, however, said nothing was found on site.

Meanwhile, Ms Katongo said the law-enforcement agency had established that the remaining section of Lusaka's City Market was still intact despite reports that it had also been gutted.

She said the fire on the premises spotted by some people last Friday was merely burning debris such as plunks and there was no substantive fatality recorded either in terms of life and property.

Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri said the cause of the fire on the debris was yet to be established and that investigations into the matter were ongoing.