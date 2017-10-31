South Africa: All Lives Matter, Not Just Whites - ANC On #BlackMonday March

The ANC on Monday called on the farming community to appreciate all lives and not just that of white people.

The party, in a statement responding to the #BlackMonday campaign which protested against the murder of farmers around the country, said the march had characteristics of racism.

ANC's spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said, "The African National Congress condemns the despicable and racist behaviour by some who took part in the so-called #BlackMonday campaign by groupings representing the farming community today.

"The racial characterisation of crime and the stoking of racial hatred by some elements in the campaign through, amongst others, the arrogant and offensive display of apartheid South Africa's flag, are indicative of an unrelenting yearning for apartheid fascism and white supremacy and make a mockery of the national reconciliation project; continuing to entrench obstacles to the creation [of] a non-racial society in South Africa."

Kodwa said outcome three of the National Development Plan urged government to create a country where "all people living in South Africa feel safe, have no fear of crime, are properly served by the police and courts".

'Special entitlement'

Kodwa said this did not apply to one specific racial group.

"The myopic call for the protection of farmers, referring in particular to white farm owners, points to an ill-conceived sense of special entitlement, gives a biased racial character to crime, brutality and violence which affects all South Africans and ignores and undermines the deaths of farm workers and other persons on farms.

"South Africa is littered with tragic reports of inhumane practices by some farmers against their workers and brutal killings of black people on farms, explained through ludicrous statements such as that they were 'mistaken for baboons' and other callous justifications."

Kodwa said all lives mattered.

"It was during the apartheid era, which some today clearly still long for, where government sought to protect only the privileged white minority at the expense of the suffering black majority."

He said the government was committed to dealing with crime.

"This must of necessity include the dismantling of our tenacious racist legacy and decisive action by government against all forms of impunity including the promotion of hate speech and the blockade of roads in the name of protest.

"The ANC invites the proponents of #BlackMonday to join, rather than alienate, the majority of South Africans in the fight against all forms of crime against all people in our country," said Kodwa.

