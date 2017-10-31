Africa: Simba, Yanga Share Spoils in Dar Derby

Rivals Simba and Young Africans 'Yanga' played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday (28 October 2017) in a Tanzania Premier League encounter, at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Shiza Kichuya scored the opener for Simba in the 57th minute but lasted for only three minutes before Obrey Chirwa netted the equalizer for 27-time Tanzania champions, Yanga.

The result ensures Simba remain atop the standings of the Tanzania Premier League with superior goals in a three-horse race involving rivals Yanga and Azam, all on 16 points after eight round of matches.

However, Mtibwa Sugar has a chance to go top should they beat Singida United later on Sunday.

The much talked about derby saw Simba dominate possession. Yanga were more offensive as they register nine shots on targets compared to four from Simba.

Simba's Burundian-import Laudit Mavugo started the game on fire as he tried to shoot two times in the first minute of the game but both went wide.

Geoffrey Mwashiuya was the first to test Simba goal-stopper, Aishi Manula in the 23 minute but the most dangerous attempt came from middle Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi on the 30 minute, but his long range shot was saved by Manula.

The intensity of the game soared in the second half with Simba creating four chances in the first 10 minutes. Mavugo was substituted by John Bocco in the 55th minute and two minutes later Kichuya broke the deadlock.

Chirwa equalized for Yanga just three minutes later capitalizing on a blunder by the Simba rear as both sides settled for honours in the closely contested encounter.

Reactions

Joseph Omog (Head Coach, Simba)

The game was very tough. Yanga played well and were disciplined. We lost concentration in the second half and lost our lead in just three minutes. Kichuya (Shiza) was amazing, and keeps scoring in big games. Yanga midfielder, Papy Kabamba was the real for us.

Shadrack Nsajigwa (Assistant Coach, Yanga)

Simba started the game on a high intensity. We could not match them in the opening 20 minutes, but we made some tactical changes that helped us to remain in contention. We played well for the rest of the game. We conceded an easy goal but we are happy that our players fought back and equalized.