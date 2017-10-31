Egypt: Sisi Asserts Importance of Developing Civil Aviation Sector

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi underlined the importance of continuing to upgrade and develop the civil aviation sector including Egyptian airports' security systems and qualifying its working human cadres to cope with the latest technologies.

Sisi referred to the importance of the civil aviation sector in increasing travelling and tourism movements which would contribute to enhancing the national economy.

Sisi made the remarks during the meeting he held on Monday October 30,2017 with Prime Minister Sherif Ismail and Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathy.

In a press statement, Official Spokesman for the Presidency Bassam Radi said that Fathi reviewed the ministry's plans during the coming period as well as current financial situation of EgyptAir Holding Company and its future development strategies.

Fathi also presented the company's future development strategies including upgrading and increasing the number of aircraft fleet to beef up its competitive advantage and global standing.

The EgyptAir Holding Company has several capabilities and human resources enabling it to accomplish its development strategy, Fathi noted.

He also highlighted the investment strategy of the company and its affiliated companies till year 2021 which aims to achieve the highest return from the services they present.

The meeting tackled the current plans of upgrading the airports nationwide to enable them to accommodate more passengers and provide unique services for them.

The meeting also touched on the latest security procedures in the Egyptian airports, the official spokesman added.

Working on upgrading security measures are underway through qualifying airports personnel and purchasing latest security equipment and surveillance cameras, Fathi said, adding that security in Egyptian airports cope with international standards.