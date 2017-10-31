Egypt's Air Force Destroys 6 Vehicles Loaded With Weapons On Western Border

Egypt's Air Forces destroyed six four-wheel-drive vehicles loaded with smuggled weapons and ammunition on the country's western border.

Criminals inside the vehicles were killed in the raid, the Armed Forces said in a statement on Monday 30/10/2017.

The move comes as part of the continued efforts by the Air Forces in cooperation with the border guard to secure the country's borders at all directions and to thwart cross-border infiltration and smuggling, it said.

Border guards backed by forces from the western military zone and the Air Forces are combing the area.