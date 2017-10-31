Egypt: PM Issues Executive Regulation of Law On Media, Press

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail issued on Monday 30/10/2017 a decision to implement the executive regulation of the law on press and media.

The regulation, published by the official gazette, sets the goals and powers of the supreme council for media regulation, the national press authority and the national media authority.

It also determines the work system of the three bodies, the rights and the commitments of the chiefs of the media and press authorities, and the prerogatives of the boards of both authorities.

Rules and standards to achieve the goals of the bodies are defined by the law's executive regulation.

As one of the goals, the rules of the media council will ensure that media do not expose the national security to danger.

As for press, its authority is entitled, under the new law's executive regulation, to work on developing the press institutions and their assets and to ensure that they are neutral in their performance.