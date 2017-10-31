31 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM, EU Envoy Discuss Economic Coordination

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail received on Monday 30/10 / 2017 EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, hailing cooperation between Cairo and the European bloc in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nassr and Petroleum Minister Mohamed Shaker.

Ismail reviewed Egypt's achievements over the recent period at the economic level including economic reforms. He also pointed out to further foreign investments in the country and the approval of crucial social and economic laws.

The premier briefed the EU envoy on Egypt's efforts to fight terror, calling on the international community to take effective measures in this regard.

Hahn hailed Egypt's bid to reform its economy. He also underlined the EU's support to development efforts in Egypt.

He stressed keenness on fostering cooperation with Egypt.

Egypt

PM Issues Executive Regulation of Law On Media, Press

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail issued on Monday 30/10/2017 a decision to implement the executive regulation of the law on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.