Egypt: PM, EU Envoy Discuss Economic Coordination

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail received on Monday 30/10 / 2017 EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, hailing cooperation between Cairo and the European bloc in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nassr and Petroleum Minister Mohamed Shaker.

Ismail reviewed Egypt's achievements over the recent period at the economic level including economic reforms. He also pointed out to further foreign investments in the country and the approval of crucial social and economic laws.

The premier briefed the EU envoy on Egypt's efforts to fight terror, calling on the international community to take effective measures in this regard.

Hahn hailed Egypt's bid to reform its economy. He also underlined the EU's support to development efforts in Egypt.

He stressed keenness on fostering cooperation with Egypt.