South Africa: Three Men Arrested in Pretoria for #BlackMonday Go-Slow Protest

Three men protesting farm murders during a go-slow were arrested for hindering and obstructing traffic on the N1 highway in Centurion on Monday morning.

Sections of the N1 and Zambezi Drive in Pretoria North was almost brought to standstill by protesters travelling along the roads at a snail's pace, which caused heavy delays for most of the morning.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said three men at the front of one of the go-slows between Botha Avenue and John Vorster Drive in Centurion were stopped and arrested for obstructing the traffic on the N1 Southbound.

He said the men were fined a total of R1 000 each before being released.

AfriForum's Head of Community Safety, Ian Cameron confirmed the arrest.

Cameron said the protest action, which falls under the banner of 'Black Monday', was to protest farm murders.

According to AfriForum, 72 people have been murdered on farms since the beginning of January.

No roads were blocked in Tshwane, but there were sporadic go-slows.

Some irate drivers crossed over to the wrong side of the road to overtake the go-slow.

Meanwhile, a couple of hundred people also assembled at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria where AfriForum and victims of farm attacks delivered speeches.

A moment of silence for all victims of violence was also observed.

Deputy CEO of AfriForum, Ernst Roets said Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has done very little to address the issue of farm attacks.

"It's very clear to us that the minister of police and the president of this country are not willing to come to the party - that is why we have to intervene ourselves."

Roets said people need to look after their own safety.

"We need to train people to look after themselves, we need to establish better networks, [and] have better radio systems in place. We have to do all of those things."

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba could not confirm if any arrests were made in Tshwane and said they would be issuing a statement on the protests in due course.

