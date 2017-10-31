Liberia: President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Praises God On 79th Birthday

Monrovia — President Ellen Sirleaf Johnson Sirleaf has praised the Almighty God for being her shepherd throughout her stay on earth. Madam Sirleaf quoted Psalms 23: "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness.

For His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me."

"You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup runs over."

" Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever."

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf was speaking on Sunday, October 29, 2017 during Thanksgiving and Intercessory Service held in recognition of her 79th birth anniversary organized by the First United Methodist Church on Ashmun Street, Monrovia.

Prayers were offered for President Sirleaf, her family and God's continued protection and grace. A special pastoral statement on behalf of the United Methodist Church by, the Rev Dr. Samuel J. Quire, Jr. Resident Bishop of Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, which described President Sirleaf as the "Debra of our Time".

President Sirleaf was presented with gifts including flowers, certificate and pin by the United Methodist Church, CWA, among others.

For his part, the senior pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Julius Williams welcomed President Sirleaf and thanked as well as admonished all Liberians to continue to pray for Liberia and the November 7 run-off elections.

The ceremony was graced by senior government officials including family members, friends and relatives.