Kenya: KCPE Candidates Choke, Faint From Teargas in Kawangware Chaos

A video has surfaced on social media capturing a heart wrenching moment when schoolchildren were caught in the middle of running battles between police and protestors in Kawangware on Monday.

The students, candidates for this year's KCPE examination, had just finished rehearsals at Gatina Primary School in Kawangware 56 and were heading home.

Chaos erupted at the school after rowdy youths pelted stones at Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i convoy that included several senior ministry officials, smashing windows of several vehicles.

The youths launched their rocks at the school in frustration at what they said was a government that had refused to listed to them.

FULL-BLOWN BATTLE

Police arrived minutes later to find a full-blown battle and used teargas to disperse the youths who retaliated with more rocks.

Pupils who attempted to leave the school's premises got caught up in clashes, some being rendered unconscious while others gasped for air.

Footage of the shocking event was aired by American television station ABC News.

It shows foreign journalists helping the pupils by leading them away from the area. In one instance, a police officer is seen carrying an overwhelmed pupil on his back.