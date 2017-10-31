Kenya: Ruto Makes Charm Offensive Rounds on International Media

Amid concerns on the legitimacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta's win in the repeat presidential election, his deputy on Monday set out to convince international media that the election reflected the will of voters.

Deputy President William Ruto fielded questions from CNN and Al Jazeera on Saturday and Sunday respectively, before hosting one-on-one interviews with local correspondents of various international media houses on Monday.

On Monday, he was interviewed by correspondents of South African Broadcasting Cooperation (SABC), British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) and the Guardian newspaper.

He has not granted such interviews to local journalists.

State House Director of Digital Communications Dennis Itumbi shared pictures of the interviews on Twitter.

