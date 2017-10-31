31 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ruto Makes Charm Offensive Rounds on International Media

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Naira Habib

Amid concerns on the legitimacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta's win in the repeat presidential election, his deputy on Monday set out to convince international media that the election reflected the will of voters.

Deputy President William Ruto fielded questions from CNN and Al Jazeera on Saturday and Sunday respectively, before hosting one-on-one interviews with local correspondents of various international media houses on Monday.

On Monday, he was interviewed by correspondents of South African Broadcasting Cooperation (SABC), British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) and the Guardian newspaper.

He has not granted such interviews to local journalists.

State House Director of Digital Communications Dennis Itumbi shared pictures of the interviews on Twitter.

DP @WilliamsRuto speaks to the @guardian Newspaper

"Legitimacy is NOT a moving target, it is defined in our constitution,: pic.twitter.com/905WLNzjjJ

- Dennis Itumbi (@OleItumbi) October 30, 2017

DP @WilliamsRuto tells @Official_SABC1, "we will not have talks outside our constitutional framework" pic.twitter.com/QectWLFBhP

- Dennis Itumbi (@OleItumbi) October 30, 2017

DP @WilliamsRuto speaks to @BBCWorld from @StateHouseKenya pic.twitter.com/u6MsV0XllN

- Dennis Itumbi (@OleItumbi) October 30, 2017

Kenya

Repeat Poll Shows August Win Was Valid - President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta last evening described his re-election as a validation of his victory in the August poll whose… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.